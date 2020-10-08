PBA: LA Tenorio confident that Japeth Aguilar is 'ready to play' for Ginebra's opening game

MANILA, Philippines -- Japeth Aguilar should be ready to suit up for Barangay Ginebra when the Gin Kings open their PBA All-Filipino Cup campaign against the NLEX Road Warriors, assured veteran point guard LA Tenorio.

Aguilar was the last Ginebra player to arrive in the league's bubble in Clark, Pampanga. He made it to Quest Hotel on Thursday, which gives him enough time to clear the PBA's two-day quarantine policy before their game on Sunday.

"Definitely, Japeth will be there to suit up on Sunday," Tenorio said on "2OT."

Both Tenorio and Aguilar were late to arrive at the bubble, with Tenorio making it just a day ahead of their big man.

Though Aguilar is unlikely to get a full practice with Ginebra because of quarantine protocols, Tenorio still expects him to play a big role when they go up against the Road Warriors.

"Kasi kailangan na kailangan namin si Japeth. Siguro more than me, it's really Japeth that we need," said Tenorio, who is at risk of missing Sunday's game as he is still recovering from an appendectomy.

"But Japeth is doing well," he added. "Hopefully makapaglaro siya but I know he's ready to play. Meron lang siyang mga personal matters na kailangan tapusin."

Much is expected of Aguilar in the All-Filipino Cup as Ginebra will be playing without big man Greg Slaughter, who left the team at the end of the Governors' Cup earlier this year.

Tenorio noted that while they have plenty of guards who can take charge in the backcourt, they don't have anyone who can step into Aguilar's role in the paint.

"Mas kailangan namin siya eh. Wala kaming big guy eh, kulang na kulang kami," he said.