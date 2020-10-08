NBA: Kings hire Gentry as associate head coach

The Sacramento Kings named Alvin Gentry as their associate head coach on Wednesday.

Gentry, 65, brings more than 35 years of coaching experience to coach Luke Walton's staff.

Gentry was the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans for the past five seasons. He was fired in August after the Pelicans missed the playoffs for the fourth time in his tenure.

"I'm excited to add Alvin's valuable experience and leadership to the team," Walton said. "His veteran coaching perspective will be a great addition and I look forward to working with him again to continue developing our group."

Gentry compiled a 175-225 record with the Pelicans. His overall record as an NBA head coach is 510-595 with the Miami Heat (1995), Detroit Pistons (1998-99), Los Angeles Clippers (2000-03), Phoenix Suns (2008-12) and New Orleans.

The Kings finished 31-41 in 2019-20, including a 3-5 record in the bubble near Orlando.

Sacramento missed the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season, leading to changes in the front office with Vlade Divac stepping down as general manager and Joe Dumars being named chief strategy officer.