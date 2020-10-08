NBA Finals: With chance to close out Heat, Lakers to wear Mamba jerseys in Game 5

The Los Angeles Lakers will have even greater motivation to close out their NBA Finals series against the Miami Heat on Friday at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando (Saturday morning, Manila time).

The team confirmed that the Lakers will be wearing their "Black Mamba" jerseys for Game 5, as they try to clinch their first NBA championship in a decade.

The Mamba jerseys are styled in honor of the late franchise icon Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna in January. It features a snakeskin print, a callback to Bryant's famed moniker.

The Lakers are 4-0 in the playoffs when wearing the Black Mamba jerseys, including a 124-114 victory in Game 2. They currently lead the Heat, 3-1, in the best-of-seven series.

The move gained the approval of Bryant's widow, Vanessa, who posted on her Instagram stories that the "Mamba and Mambacita jerseys" were a go for Game 5.

"Mambacita" is the nickname of Gianna, who was 13-year-old when she died. She and Bryant were on their way to her game when the helicopter crash happened.

The Lakers' most recent title came in 2010, when Bryant led the team to victory against the Boston Celtics in a series that went the distance. Bryant won Finals MVP honors that season, the second of his career.