LOOK: PH Football League inspects Santa Rosa site for planned bubble

The Philippines Football League (PFL) recently inspected the facility that will accommodate players when it holds its competition bubble.

According to an Instagram post, PFL commissioner Coco Torre and representatives of the Philippine Football Federation, the sport's national governing body, visited Seda Nuvali in Sta. Rosa city, Laguna.

The PFL plans to use a full bubble concept for it planned return in compliance with the order of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).