LOOK: LeBron shares spotlight with school students on Wheaties cereal box

Chalk up another first for LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward appeared on the Wheaties cereal box for the first time -- but he will not be featured alone.

Instead, James is sharing the spotlight with the students, teachers, and community members from his "I PROMISE School," which he founded in 2018 with the aim of helping at-risk children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

On its post, Wheaties said: "Champion is not who you are. It’s what you do."

According to an ESPN report, the back of the box shows more students of the I PROMISE School as well as its importance to James.

The box was unveiled by James' mother, Gloria.

"Having our students, families and educators on the Wheaties box alongside LeBron is powerful, and illustrates that deep and meaningful work can create change," according to a post by the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Meanwhile, the school said it was "an honor and inspiration" for their students to be on the iconic cereal box along with James.