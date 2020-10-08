Formula 1: Raikkonen happy to swerve wide of record as Schumacher joins his team

Kimi Raikkonen is set to start a record 323rd Formula One race at this weekend’s Eifel Grand Prix but is happy if his landmark in longevity is overshadowed by the names Hamilton and Schumacher.

The 40-year-old Finn, who is the oldest driver on the grid, famously loathes publicity and any invasions of his family or private life so if Lewis Hamilton succeeds in equalling Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 victories, he will be delighted.

"It's not something I care about, not really," he said of his own record. "If someone asked me about the number of races, I would have no idea. I'm here because I like to drive. I still enjoy it."

As 'The Iceman' defies his advancing years, the fresh-faced son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher will make his F1 debut alongside him on Friday in the Alfa Romeo garage.

Mick Schumacher, 21, leader of the Formula Two series, will run in opening practice for the Ferrari powered team and will probably take tips from the team’s taciturn senior man

Raikkonen equalled Rubens Barrichello’s record of 322 starts two weeks ago in Russia and believes he knows his way around the circuit.

"I've been here a few times and I think I should have won a couple of races, but we've been unlucky –- that’s how racing goes," he said, with a familiar shrug.

Fernando Alonso is third on the list of Grand Prix starters with 311 with Michael Schumacher just behind him on 306, winning five times at the Nurburgring

Mick was with his father when he suffered a skiing accident in 2013 which caused severe brain injuries.

He is a member of the Ferrari junior academy and is widely tipped to join Alfa Romeo next year -- possibly alongside Raikkonen.

