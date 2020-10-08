Chico Manabat takes over from Jeff Napa as CEU head coach

MANILA, Philippines -- Longtime assistant Chico Manabat has taken over as the head coach of Centro Escolar University (CEU), having been personally selected by Jeff Napa to replace him in the post.

Manabat, 41, will call the shots for the Scorpions in their campaigns in the PBA D-League and the UCBL.

"Siyempre natuwa ako kasi big bro ko siya e," Manabat said of Napa's decision to tap him for the head coaching job.

"Sabi niya sa akin nun, 'It's time na lumabas ka sa pagiging Robin mo. Ni-recommend kita sa mga bosses ng CEU.' Natuwa naman ako na tinanggap ako ng mga boss sa CEU," he added.

Napa took over the CEU program from Derrick Pumaren just last January. However, he had to give up the position as he has too much on his plate at the moment. Napa is also part of the NorthPort coaching staff and is a consultant for Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

"Sobrang laki ng tiwala ko kay Coach Chico. Confident ako na kaya niyang gampanan yung binigay sa kanya na opportunity na ito," said Napa, who is in the PBA Clark bubble.

"Siyempre, sobrang excited ako para sa best friend ko. Hindi lang best friend, brother from another mother ko si Coach Chico. Happy ako na nag-level up na siya to being a head coach," he added.

This marks Manabat's first head coaching opportunity.

He was part of Napa's staff at Nazareth School of National University (NU) from 2009 to 2016, and went with his "big bro" when Napa took over Letran from 2016 to 2018.

In 2019, Manabat took a coaching break as he accompanied wife Dindin Santiago-Manabat in Japan when she played for the Toray Arrows and the Kurobe AquaFairies.

With Napa no longer around for CEU, Manabat tapped three of their assistant coaches John Necesito, Max Encilla, and Roy Billanes to join him with the Scorpions.

Being head coach of the Scorpions comes with pressure as both Egay Macaraya and Pumaren have brought the program to new heights.

For Manabat, he'll begin with the basics first as the one-time UCBL champions are still reeling from the loss of so many players from last year's squad -- including Malick Diouf.

"'Yung naabutan namin na team, bata talaga. Nakakuha rin naman kami ng player na nahawakan ko na dati like dating Bullpups at Team B namin sa NU na gusto ng break. Wala rin kaming foreign student-athlete din ngayon pero we are working on it," he said.

"Ang sabi ng bosses [JJ Lim and Jepet Plaza], i-develop ko muna 'yung mga players. 'Yun muna 'yung immediate goal namin ngayon. Focus sa development and sa aral."