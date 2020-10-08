Alex Eala continues to make history, as she reaches 2020 French Open girls’ semis

Alex Eala of the Philippines downed Linda Noskova of Czech Republic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the girls' singles semifinals of the 2020 French Open on Thursday in Paris.

Eala, 15, dropped the first set of their quarterfinals duel at Roland Garros before winning the next two to complete the match in 40 minutes.

It was a breakthrough win for Eala who also beat Noskova 3 years ago to capture the Les Petits As-Le Mondial Lacoste title in the Tarbes commune, France.

Eala, who will take on the host country's Elsa Jacquemot in the last 4, received props from her uncle, former PBA commissioner Noli Eala.

Alex Eala wins! 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. First Filipina to reach the semis of #RolandGarros — Noli Eala (@NoliEala) October 8, 2020

She entered the tournament ranked No. 4 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) girls’ ranking.

Eala, the Philippines’ top junior tennis player, needs two more victories to claim a second juniors Grand Slam title after bagging the doubles crown at the Australian Open in Melbourne in February.

The Melbourne win, which Eala accomplished with playing partner Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia, was Eala’s first major championship.