UAAP: UP clobbers NU to remain spotless in Season 86

Action between the UP Fighting Maroons and the NU Bulldogs in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament, October 7, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. UAAP Media.

MANILA — University of the Philippines is still undefeated after its latest victory over National University.

The Fighting Maroons handed the Bulldogs their first loss in three games, 78-60, at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Francis Lopez stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block to top-score for UP, while Malick Diouf and CJ Cansino finished with 12 markers each as they won their third in in as many games

Harold Alarcon, JD Cagulangan, and Reyland Torres also stood out after punching in 10, eight, and eight, respectively.

Only separated by five at the half, 30-25, and after NU led by nine, UP banked on a strong second half to create a lead as huge as 18 in the final 20 minutes of action.

UP’s bench also did the heavy lifting after their reserves outscored NU’s, 40-25.

Jake Figueroa led National-U with a double-double performance of 13 markers and 10 boards alongside a teal, and Omar John and PJ Palacielo also finished in double digits with 11 and 10, respectively.

UP’s next assignment will be against Far Eastern University on Wednesday, October 7, at 11 AM, while NU will lock horns against University of Sto. Tomas on the same date at 1 PM.

These games are scheduled at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City