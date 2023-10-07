UAAP: Magbuhos buzzer-beater lifts Adamson over Ateneo

Adamson's Vince Magbuhos celebrates after hitting the game-winning three-pointer against Ateneo in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament, October 7, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. UAAP Media.



MANILA — Adamson University stunned the defending champions to post their second win of the UAAP season.

The Soaring Falcons downed Ateneo de Manila University, 74-71, at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Tied at 71 with 3.3 seconds remaining in overtime, Vince Magbuhos drained a booming triple straight to the hearts of the Blue Eagles to send them to their second defeat in three games.

Before this, a scorching opening salvo from Ateneo allowed them to be up by as much as 19 early in the game, but the San Marcelino-based squad used a 19-9 third quarter to get to as close as two, 46-48, in the same frame.

The Blue Eagles regained their footing in the fourth frame, extending their lead to 10 once again, 60-50, after a three-pointer by Kai Ballungay at the 7:10 mark of the fourth.

A pair of free-throw makes by Eli Ramos plays after allowed the Soaring Falcons to get to as close as a single possession, 66-69, with still 1:24 in the fourth, and this was followed by a booming triple by Matthew Montebon at the 29.4 mark which sent the game into OT.

The Soaring Falcons are scheduled to battle De La Salle University on October 11 at 3 PM, while the Blue Eagles will be facing University of the East on the same date at 9 AM.

Both contests are scheduled to be played at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

