UAAP: La Salle trounces UST, improves to 2-1

UAAP Media.

MANILA — De La Salle University trounced University of Santo Tomas, 91-71, at the UAAP Season 86 Men's Basketball Tournament on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Kevin Quiambao and Joshua David top-scored for the Taft-based squad after putting up 14 points each.

Joaqui Manuel also finished in double-digits with 11 points, while Evan Nelle and Jonnel Policarpio tallied nine markers each.

After a relatively close first half, the Taft-based squad charged a 26-14 third quarter to create a lead that grew to as much as 30, allowing them to comfortably endure a 21-18 final frame fightback from the Pido Jarencio-led squad.

The Green Archers’ 55-28 bench points also worked wonders for DLSU, allowing them to score their second win in three games, with their only loss coming from rival Ateneo de Manila University.

"Guys really fought it out. They came into this game knowing how important this is for us not only as a team but as a program. Credit goes to my players," said La Salle Head Coach Topex Robinson.

Meanwhile, Nic Cabañero was the lone bright spot for UST, registering 25 points and five rebounds, but it was not enough as the Growling Tigers are still winless after three games.

DLSU will face Adamson University on Wednesday, October 11, at 5 PM, while UST will hope to record their first win against National University on the same date at 3 PM.

These games will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Scores:

DLSU 91 - Quiambao 14, David 14, Manuel 11, Nelle 9, Policarpio 9, Nwankwo 8, M. Phillips 5, Austria 5, Esxandor 5, Abadam 5, B, Phillips 4, Cortez 2, Macalalag 0, Gollena 0, I. Phillips 0.

UST 71 - Cabañero 25, Pangilinan 8, Manaytay 7, Laure 6, Duremdes 6, Manalang 5, Crisostomo 4, Calum 3, Gesalem 3, Ventulan 2, Llemit 2, Moore 0, Magdangal 0, Lazarte 0, Faye 0.

Quarterscores: 22-11, 47-36, 73-50, 91-71.