Ramirez reveals battle with anxiety prior to Asiad gold

Annie Ramirez celebrates after a win. PSC-POC pool

Decorated jiu-jitsu fighter Annie Ramirez revealed that she needed to overcome mental health issues before eventually capturing that elusive gold medal in the 19th Asian Games on Friday.

Ramirez said she had gone through anxiety after she bowed out in the first round of the 2018 edition of the Asiad.

"After that Asian Games, hindi ko alam na nagkaroon na pala ako ng anxiety," said an emotional Ramirez in One Sports following her victory over Kazakhstan's Galina Duvanova in the women's under 57 kilogram gold medal match.

"Every training umiiyak ako. Pero nung in-accept ko na may anxiety ako, pumunta ako sa sports psych, 'di muna ako nagcompetition, hanggang nakarecover ako from that."

With renewed mental fortitude, Ramirez, a three-time Southeast Asian Games champion, won the gold in the 2019 Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

But Ramirez, who burst into the limelight during the 2017 Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, said conquering the Asiad is special.

"Ito na lang ang wala sa list of achievements ko," she said. "It's very fulfilling. Sa 2nd time ng Asian games nakuha ko."

"Hindi man ako pinalad noong 2018, (this one) from nothing to gold."

Ramirez joined Meggie Ochoa among the two Pinay jiu-jitsu fighters who copped gold medals in the Asian Games.

She also added to the Philippines' gold medal count in the games. EJ Obiena won the first gold medal for the country by dominating the men's pole vault.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. lauded Ramirez for her efforts.

In a message posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Marcos extended his greetings to the Asiad champion.

"Congratulations to Ms. Annie Ramirez for securing the Philippines' 3rd gold with an impressive victory in the -57kg women's Jiu-jitsu at the 19th Asian Games," he said.

"Your dedication and triumph exemplify the Filipino spirit of excellence."