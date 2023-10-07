MANILA -- College of St. Benilde ended a brief two-game slump by overpowering San Sebastian, 87-72, in the NCAA Season 99 tournament on Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Miguel Oczon torched the Golden Stags for 29 points on 9-of-18 shooting, including seven three-pointers. As a team, the Blazers made 13 three-pointers to only three for San Sebastian. Robi Nayve added 16 points and reigning MVP Will Gozum had a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double.

The Blazers entered the game having lost back-to-back contests to San Beda and Mapua. They trailed 17-20 after the opening period but turned the tables in the second quarter, before out-scoring the Golden Stags by 10 in the last frame to pull away completely.

Rafael Are had 15 points and four assists in the loss for the Golden Stags.

San Sebastian dropped to 1-3 in the tournament. It is their second straight loss after bowing to Lyceum in their previous contest.

The scores:

CSB 87- Oczon 29, Nayve 16, Gozum 13, Arciaga 9, Marasigan 6, Turco 5, Corteza 4, Jarque 3, Sangco 2, Carlos 0, Cajucom 0, Marcos 0, Morales 0

SSC-R 72- Are 15, Escobido 13, Calahat 12, Una 8, Sumoda 7, Re. Gabat 5, Shanoda 5, Felebrico 3, Desoyo 3, Ra. Gabat 1, Bacani 0, de Leon 0

Quarterscores: 17-20; 43-39; 64-59; 87-72