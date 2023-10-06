NU, UP dispute early lead in UAAP basketball

The NU Bulldogs battle against the UP Fighting Maroons during their match for the UAAP Season 85 held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, October 12, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- National University and the University of the Philippines will battle for the early lead in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum.

It will be a rematch of last year's Final Four, with the Bulldogs and the Fighting Maroons entering the game with identical 2-0 win-loss records.

Tip-off is at 1:00 p.m.

"We will just continue to push ourselves to the limit para makapagbigay kami ng performance sa madlang people," said NU coach Jeff Napa.

UP is also performing well after two games, but assistant coach Christian Luanzon knows that it is a long grind to achieve the team's goal of reclaiming the throne.

"This league (UAAP) is a marathon, not a sprint," said Luanzon, quoting head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Meanwhile, defending champion Ateneo hopes to log its first winning streak of the season against Adamson University in another rematch of last year's Final Four at 11 a.m.

De La Salle and University of the East seek to rediscover their winning ways against University of Santo Tomas and University of the East, respectively, to wrap up the Saturday doubleheader.

Coming off a tough rivalry game loss to the Blue Eagles, the Green Archers will vent their ire on the Growling Tigers at 3 p.m., while the Red Warriors, who bowed to the Fighting Maroons last Wednesday, take on the Tamaraws at 5 p.m.

Reigning MVP Malick Diouf, who is producing massive numbers in the first two games, is simply focusing on helping UP win.

"I'm not here for individual awards. I just want to play for my team. The numbers are a bonus," said Diouf.

Steve Nash Enriquez, who forms the deadly Bulldogs backcourt combo with Kean Baclaan, is not stats-conscious either.

"Kung nakikita ninyo, nine points (against FEU), pero at the end of the day, yung plus/minus yung kailangan. Ako mismo at yung grupo ko, so I had minus-five when I'm on the court, so parang nakaka-score yung kalaban kapag nandoon kami sa loob," said Enriquez.

"Points, assists, or rebounds mean nothing. What's important is efficiency. Kung ano yung ma-contribute mo, magiging positive yung team mo," he added.

The Falcons may be struggling right now, but Blue Eagles coach Tab Baldwin knows that the San Marcelino-based squad remains solid even without injured guard Jerom Lastimosa.

"Nash (Racela, Adamson coach) is a crafty veteran. This league is full of really good coaches, and Nash is just one of those guys," Baldwin said. "He has all my respect and any coach that knows him well, I guarantee you, he has their respect as well, so it's gonna be tough."

For Racela, he needs to remind the Soaring Falcons to show resilience in crunch time if they want to have a good chance of winning against strong teams.

"We always remind them to minimize mental mistakes. Especially a team like us, going up against stronger teams, the fewer mistakes you have, the better chance of winning," said Racela after Adamson scrambled past UST in overtime last Wednesday.

