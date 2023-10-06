Now looking from outside, Chot celebrates Gilas' Asiad success

Former national team coach Chot Reyes was among the millions of Gilas Pilipinas fans who celebrated the Philippines' stunning gold medal win over Jordan in the 19th Asian Games men's basketball tournament.

Reyes, who stepped aside from his coaching gig with Gilas following the team's debacle in the recent FIBA World Cup, seemed more relaxed watching the players perform from afar.

After Gilas thwarted Ronde Hollis-Jefferson's Jordan, Reyes posted a celebratory photo on Instagram.

"YEEESSSS!!! GILAS WINS! GOLD! So, so proud of Coach Tim and the entire team 🇵🇭 #PUSO," said the accompanying caption.

It was Tim Cone, who hastily assembled the current Gilas crew made up of World Cup holdovers and late additions from the PBA.

Cone served as Reyes' deputy during Gilas' stint in the World Cup.