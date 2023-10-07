Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Blacklist International on Sunday notched back-to-back wins at the expense of Onic Philippines, who suffered their third straight loss during MPL Season 12 held at the Shooting Gallery Studios.

Using the same lineup they fielded last Friday, the Codebreakers managed to draw two decisive victories for 19 points in the regular season standings.

MPL legend Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap and MPL Season 11 best rookie Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo steered the Codebreakers the final clash of Game 1, taking a double-kill each to command the wipeout and the easy Game 1 victory.

Edward led the pack with 6 kills and 3 assists on Edith.

Blacklist set its eyes on the objectives as it secured Game 2 within 15 minutes, keeping the kills low while securing turrets, creeps, and jungle items.

Blacklist will again see action in the last week of the regular season, when it faces TNC Pro Team and AP Bren. Meawhile, Onic Philippines will face a struggling TNC Pro Team to start a marathon of games in the last week of regular season play.