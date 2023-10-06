Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Reigning MPL champions ECHO on Friday secured the first playoff spot in MPL Season 12, and swept Smart Omega afterwards for their 10th straight win.

The results of the match between Minana EVOS and Blacklist propelled ECHO to the playoffs. ECHO currently have 24 points, which is the maximum number of points Minana could acquire until the season ends.

Omega debuted Ron Matthew "Matt" Papag in their professional team, their third jungler this season as the Barangay explored different options since Dean "Raizen" Sumagui left the team for Onic Philippines.

ECHO, sitting comfortably in the top spot in the regular season standings, nabbed their 10th straight win in style, with Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales doing a backdoor play that would put Omega's efforts of taking down Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno in vain in Game 2.

Game 2 also saw Duane "Kelra" Pillas play a rare dismal showing with just one kill and five deaths.

Game 1 was pretty much the same story for the reigning world champions, who managed to counter Omega easily in team fights and pulled away from the contest after the 10th minute.

ECHO will face a skidding TNC Pro Team squad, as it looks to equal the winning streak of Blacklist International in MPL Season 8, when the team won their second MPL title.