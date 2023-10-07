MPL Season 12: ECHO nears league-best streak with reverse-sweep of TNC

MANILA - ECHO on Saturday stayed unbeaten in 11 games after a reverse sweep of TNC Pro Team during the second round of MPL Season 12 at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

ECHO, which is running on an 11-0 record, has matched the longest winning streak ever in the league, which Blacklist International did in MPL Season 8 when it won its second MPL title during the V33wise era.

After slipping in Game 1, ECHO asserted dominance in Game 2 and in Game 3 to solidify their hold on the top spot.

ECHO will try for MPL Philippines league history on Sunday as it faces a wax-hot RSG Philippines squad at 6:30 in the evening.

More details to follow