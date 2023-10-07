Former PBA MVP Arwind Santos is now playing in the MPBL. Photo courtesy of the MPBL.

MANILA — The Pampanga Giant Lanterns and Caloocan Batang Kankaloo opened the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League quarterfinals on the right note.

Pampanga defeated the Marikina Shoemasters, 82-70, on Friday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga to get a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

Archie Concepion starred for the Giant Lanterns with 26 points, five assists, four rebounds, and a steal, while MJ Garcia finished with 13 markers, seven boards, four dimes, and two steals.

Arwind Santos also turned heads in his MPBL debut game, tallying four points, six rebounds, and a block in 13 minutes of action as Pampanga, who finished the eliminations at 26-2, repeated their 84-75 elimination win against the Defenders.

Encho Serrano and Justin Baltazar, on the other hand, provided veteran presence with the former contributing 12 markers, three boards, and three dimes, and the latter finishing with 21 huge rebounds alongside nine points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Caloocan is also a win away from the semifinals after disposing of Pasig City MCW Sports, 71-69.

Former NCAA Rookie-MVP Gabby Espinas imposed his presence with 13 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists while Rei Cervantes tallied 16 markers, three dimes, and three boards.

Robbie Manalang and Kenny Rocacurva helped Pasig with 17 and 15, respectively, and Ryan Paule Costelo also chipped in 12, but it all went for naught as the Boyet Garcia-mentored squad is a defeat away from seeing themselves eliminated from title contention.

Both Game 2s of the series will be held on October 13 at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

From a report by Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News