MMA: Carlos Alvarez submits Chai, stays unbeaten

Team Lakay's Carlos Alvarez.i8

A relentless Carlos Alvarez scored a first round submission win over "Majin" Title Chai at ONE Friday Fights at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Filipino wasted no time taking the fight to the ground, locking in the Anaconda choke and securing the tap 57 seconds into the bout.

It was another impressive performance for Alvarez who hunted for Title Chai’s head upon scoring a takedown.

This is Alvarez's third straight win in ONE Championship, and a fitting follow-up to his second round submission triumph over Sadegh “Kurdish Warrior” Ghasemi at ONE Friday Fights 25 last July.

He also improved his chances of earning a full contract with ONE Championship, while serving as one of the new faces in Team Lakay's new era.

