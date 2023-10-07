Adamson guard Jerom Lastimosa. UAAP Media.

MANILA — Adamson University has managed to put up a strong start at the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament, even without its star player.

The Soaring Falcons, whose only defeat so far is against University of the Philippines, have tallied victories against University of Sto. Tomas and defending champions Ateneo de Manila University and are among the league’s early leaders.

The San Marcelino-based squad has done this even with ace point guard

Jerom Lastimosa out due to injury. With the uncertainty on the status of the 5-foot-10 court general surrounding the squad, head coach Nash Racela shed light on how they are handling this situation.

“I also read, nakikita ko,” he said post-game when asked regarding the rumblings about Lastimosa and Adamson’s relationship.

“People assume a lot of things, but we are not moved. We know what’s true, we have a plan regarding Jerom and the team, so doon kami naka-focus.”

The former PBA mentor then bared that Lastimosa is doing great so far in his recovery, even saying that Lastimosa looks like he can already hoop again for the Soaring Falcons.

“If you see his therapy and the drills he’s doing, baka sabihin: ‘Bakit hindi pa naglalaro yan?’”

Still, Adamson is remaining patient as its priority is to get Lastimosa as healthy as possible.

“Timing is crucial, timing is everything,” he said. “But I like guys asking about him, because he’s really the heart of Adamson. Tama lang naman na tinatanong about him.

For now, it’s up to Ced Manzano, Eli Ramos, Vince Magbuhos, Matthew Montebon, and the rest of the squad to hold the fort for AdU up until their leader is fit to hoop and lace his sneakers yet again.

“But, sila yung nasa harap niyo ngayon,” referring to Manzano and Magbuhos.

“Jerom will do his part in leading the team. Nung isang araw, ang hawak niya laptop, because he’s doing something with coach Will Magbuhos. Kung anong pwede niyang itulong sa team, gagawin niya,” Racela added.

“When he’s ready, he will play.”