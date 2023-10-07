Gilas Pilipinas celebrates its gold medal triumph in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. POC-PSC Media Pool.

MANILA — Tab Baldwin is among those in awe of Gilas Pilipinas' historic gold-medal victory at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Filipino cagers defeated the Rondae Hollis-Jefferson-starred Jordan to bring home their first 5-on-5 men’s basketball gold in the Asiad in 61 years last night, and for former mentor Baldwin, it was a win that was built on tenacity, especially on the defensive end.

“Just a great win. Again, if you go back to this [stat sheet], throw this damn thing out for that game. That game is all about toughness, defense,” he said, following Ateneo de Manila University’s defeat against Adamson University earlier on Saturday.

“Tim Cone did an outstanding job manipulating that lineup. Chris Newsome’s job on Rondae was otherworldly.”

The four-time UAAP titlist also gave his former player Ange Kouame his praise, especially with his impact as the team’s anchor on both ends.

“Ange Kouame getting the minutes that he got and controlling the paint against Al Dwairi,” said Baldwin who also previously coached Jordan in 2011.

“I’ve known him since he was a 17-year-old kid when I was coaching Jordan. He’s a hell of a basketball player. And, he didn’t like Ange being out there. Just so happy for the team.”

The American-New Zealand coach then went on to say that people should not overcomplicate Gilas' win and just take it as it is.

“It’s not up to me to analyze that,” Baldwin said.

“I just admire the defense as a coach, and I’m very very happy for Tim, the staff, and all the players, and obviously very happy for the Filipino public.”

“This is a great day in basketball in this country and it should be treasured.”

“Stop analyzing [and] just enjoy. This is a great moment, a gold medal in that competition.”

RELATED VIDEO