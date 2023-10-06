Pinay cyclist Ariana Evangelista. From Evangelista's Facebook page

MANILA -- Embattled Filipina cyclist Ariana Evangelista has filed for an appeal with the International Testing Agency after testing positive for the use of performance enhancing drugs during the mountain bike competition of the 19th Asian Games.

She also made a public apology to Filipino fans for the humiliation caused by the positive result of the test.

"I have already sent an appeal and I am waiting for their reply. I am currently waiting for the results of my B-sample," said Evangelista in her Facebook post.

"I deeply apologize to everyone for this issue and please know that it was not and will never be my intention to bring shame to our country," she added. "I have been tested a lot of times already in the 10 years that I’ve been racing in UCI events and it is only now that this has happened."

According to the International Testing Agency, Evangelista was found to have used erythropoietin (EPO) based on her blood and urine samples.

EPO is considered a performance-enhancing drug typically used by competitive cyclists.

But Evangelista pointed out that there could be factors that led to the "initial failing of the result and I have emailed those factors to the ITA already."

She already requested for the analysis of her B sample.

"To those who are not aware, in the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games, I was tested for doping for my Silver medal in XCE. In the Coupe du Japon Yawatahama International MTB Race in Japan, I was tested as well for my Bronze," explained Evangelista.

"Both happened in May 2023 and with presumably negative results, as I did not receive any notice like what happened for the China Asian Games. Now, all I can do is patiently wait for the B-sample results."

Evangelista appreciated those who showed concern over her situation.

"Thank you for taking time to read my post and thank you to those who have been checking up on me personally," she said.

Earlier, the Integrated Cycling Federation of the Philippines (Philcycling) assured its support for Evangelista.

"It's unfortunate that one of our finest riders in MTB, Ariana Evangelista, is provisionally suspended for Adverse Analytical Findings or AAFs, but as the national federation for cycling to which she is attached, the PhilCycling would extend all the support necessary to our athlete that go within the bounds of regulations of the WADA Independent Observers, WADA, NADO-Philippines, Olympic Council of Asia and Union Cycliste Internationale," Philcycling said in a statement released Thursday.