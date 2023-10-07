Vince Magbuhos and the Adamson Falcons celebrate their victory over Ateneo in the UAAP Season 86 first round, October 7, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum. UAAP Media.

MANILA — Vince Magbuhos provided the goods for Adamson University on his birthday.

With 3.3 seconds remaining in overtime, the now 24-year-old hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to stun Ateneo de Manila University on Saturday and clinch their second win of the season.

Following his late-game heroics, Magbuhos revealed that his shot was not actually the play that head coach Nash Racela designed for the Soaring Falcons.

“Maraming pumapasok sa isip ko, kung mapunta man sakin yung bola, ano gagawin ko? Papasa ko ba? Titira ko ba? Di-dribble ko ba? Nag-[design] naman sina coach ng play,” he said during post-game after tallying 11 points, three rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

“‘Di nagawa yung play actually, pero pagkuha ko ng bola, wala na, broken play na eh. I had to dribble it and shoot it. Buti naman pumasok. Thank you Lord.”

Racela then expressed how he also hoped for the shot to go in not only for them to get the victory but also for Magbuhos to get the perfect gift on his special day.

“Nung binitawan ni Vince yung bola sabi ko: ‘Lord, reward niyo na yun, birthday naman ngayon.’ So this game is really for birthday boy Vince,” the former PBA mentor said.

“I told them the Lord’s mercies are new every day. I know how Ateneo played really, really well the last time they played La Salle, and today is a different day. It’s nice that our players responded today.”

“Not so much in the first half, especially the first quarter. But it was so nice to see the guys coming off the bench contribute when the other guys are not doing good,”

Magbuhos then went on to pour in his gratitude over his game-winner that sent the Blue Eagles to their second defeat in three contests.



“Siguro ano, I just want to thank the Lord first kasi nag-pray ako kaninang umaga. Hiniling ko sa kanya, kung meron man siyang ibibigay na gift ngayong araw, yung panalong ito. Yun nga, tinupad naman yung prayers ko. Thank you Lord,” he said,

Adamson will be hoping for a similar outcome on their next game as the San Marcelino-based squad will next face De La Salle University on October 11 at 3 PM, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

RELATED VIDEO