Take that for Data: What is UAAP's head coach challenge?

This Season 85, the UAAP has introduced a new system to the league: the coach's challenge.

UAAP executives decided to implement the innovation that was recently been included in FIBA rules.

"We are aligning with the innovation actually by FIBA. Ang gusto naman ng UAAP, bilang preparation for our coaches and sooner athletes for international playm siyempre you have to align to what's being used internationally," said UAAP Executive Director Rebo Saguisag in an interview on ABS-CBN Sports' Take that for Data.

Under the new policy, head coaches will have one challenge each for the whole duration of the match, regardless whether the challenge is successful or not.

Saguisag said the challenge system is only applicable to plays normally reviewable under the instant replay system.

"Hindi lahat (ng calls sakop)," said Saguisag. "(Only) those that are borderline. Mga last touch, last two minutes, whether it's goal tending within the last two minutes, 'pag may violence to identify the players, 'yun lang ang p'wede."

"At the end of the day, coaches would want a chance to get the correct call."

Saguisag said UAAP coaches have long been calling for the implementation of such policy. But back then, it was not being applied by FIBA.

"They have been appealing this before... so yeah, I'd like to think that the coaches welcome this."