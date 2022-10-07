Meralco extended Terrafirma's misery, handing the Dyip its 20th straight defeat in the PBA.

The Bolts won, 105-92, during their clash in the Commissioner's Cup on Friday.

Johnny O'Bryant fired 31 points to go with his 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals as Meralco scores its first win the in the conference.

The Dyip remained winless in 4 games -- and 20 overall since the Philippine Cup.

