PBA: Bay Area thwarts Converge to stay unbeaten

MANILA (UPDATED) - Bay Area kept its record unblemished by pulling off an escape act against Converge, 106-100, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Dragons led by as much as 22 points, but the FiberXers made a huge push in the fourth period to pull to within 4 points on Quincy Miller's jumper with 1:29 remaining.

Bay Area managed to hold to the lead with Myles Powell sinking two crucial free throws to seal their fourth win in as many games.

Powell finished with 33 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals, while handing the FiberXers their second defeat in three games.

It will be Powell's final game as Dragons' reinforcement as former NBA center Andrew Nicholson takes over in their next four matches.

Glen Robertson Yang tallied a double-double effort with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

It was a tight match early on, but the Dragons unloaded a searing run behind Powell and Yang for a 28-18 advantage. This later widened to 57-41 at the end of the first half.

The FiberXers retaliated in the next two quarters but Powell stopped the run with his freebies to secure the win for Bay Area.

Miller finished the game with 38 points and 14 rebounds. Maverick Ahanmisi added 12 markers for Converge, which also got 11 points each from Jeron Teng and Allyn Bulanadi.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

