The Bay Area Dragons will go for a fourth straight victory when they meet the Converge FiberXers in the main game of the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday.

Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian is expected to count on Myles Powell before the latter gives way to Andrew Nicholson in their next four games.

The Dragons will meet the FiberXers at 5:45 p.m. at Araneta Coliseum.

Coach Aldin Ayo and Converge are looking to rebound after getting beat in the most recent game.

Ayo and his troops opened their campaign with a 124-110 conquest of the Terrafirma Dyip before falling short against the Magnolia Hotshots, 109-105.

Reinforced by Quincy Miles, the FiberXers want to create a logjam at 2-1 with the NorthPort Batang Pier and the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

In the 3 p.m. curtain raiser, Meralco and Terrafirma will clash in an effort to score a first win this conference.

The Bolts wanted to snap a two-game skid, hoping for a breakthrough against the Dyip.

Worse off is Terrafirma, which lost its first three games in the conference and is now owner of a 19-game losing streak dating back to last season.

