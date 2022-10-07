NCAA: San Beda rips Arellano in 35-point beatdown

Photo from NCAA Philippines

MANILA -- San Beda University returned to the winning column mightily after demolishing Arellano University by 35 points, 96-61, in the NCAA Season 98 basketball tournament Friday.

The Red Lions dropped a 26-5 run in the opening quarter, capped by a three-point play by Justine Sanchez to hold a 29-9 early separation against the Chiefs.

James Kwekuteye made it a 31-point lead in the second quarter as he knocked down a triple at the 2:23 mark, 52-21.

In the third period, Winston Ynot continued their dominance as he stretched their lead to 39 points after an off-the-glass shot, 62-23.

The gap ballooned to 51 points after a finger roll from Jacob Cortez, 84-33, 47 seconds left in the third.

Five Red Lions scored in double digits with JB Bahio and Kwekuteye, tallying 13 points apiece. Ynot, Sanchez and Cortez added 31 combined markers to lift San Beda to their fifth win in seven outings.

Meanwhile, Darrek Menina was the lone bright spot for the Chiefs, registering 10 points. Arellano slid to a 4-4 record.

