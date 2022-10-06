Warriors guard Jordan Poole is helped up by teammates Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Gary Payton II on January 3, 2022. John G Mabanglo, Shutterstock Out/EPA-EFE/file

Golden State star Draymond Green apologized to teammates on Thursday after reportedly aiming a punch at Jordan Poole during practice, Warriors general manager Bob Myers confirmed.

Myers did not go into details about the skirmish during a practice on Wednesday, but said reports of an "altercation" between Green and Poole were accurate.

"As you know yesterday, as reported, there was an altercation. The people that were reported to be in it, that's accurate," Myers said.

"Everybody's fine ... Look, it's the NBA – professional sports, these things happen. Nobody likes it, we don't condone it, but it happened."

Myers said Poole had practiced normally on Thursday while Green sat out the session.

The Warriors chief would not go into details of what discipline Green would face.

"Draymond apologized to the team this morning," Myers said. "As far as any suspension or fine, we'll handle that internally."

Myers, meanwhile, insisted that the NBA champions' pre-season preparations were progressing smoothly despite the incident.

"I've actually seen a really good group, one of the best vibes that we've had in my 12 years here in terms of camp, mental health and camaraderie," Myers said.

"It's unfortunate and I'm not going to deny it. It will take some time to move through, but we'll move through it.

"This isn't our first sense of adversity. We've gone through some of this before. We don't like going through it but it's part of the NBA and part of sports."

FROM THE ARCHIVES