Photo from Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus Facebook page

RJ Abarrientos sizzled in the three-point area to help the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus earn a finals ticket in the 2022 KBL Cup.

Abarrientos tallied 17 big points, highlighted by four triples, three rebounds, and two dimes to play a pivotal role in the 82-78 win of the Phoebus against the Changwon LG Sakers at the Tongyeong Gymnasium Friday.

Aside from the Pinoy guard, Ulsan got a solid performance from Gauge Prim, who registered 20 points and 17 boards.

The team also received ample aid from Ham Ji-hoon and Lee Woo-seok who added 27 combined markers.

Meanwhile, Assem Marei led Changwon in a losing cause with 20 points. Sakers’ Justin Gutang, on the other hand, went scoreless in just six minutes inside the court.

Ulsan will be facing the winner between Goyang Carrot Jumpers and Suwon KT Sonicboom in the preseason championship.

