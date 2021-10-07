From the Philippine Weightlifting Facebook page

Sixteen-year-old Rose Jean Ramos of Zamboanga won two gold medals and a silver in the 45 kilogram division of the 2021 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Youth World Championships in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Ramos, seen as an heir apparent of Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, won gold in the snatch (67kgs) and the total (147kgs).

She also had the second best lift in the clean and jerk (80kgs) which merited her a silver medal.

Ramos also won a gold and a silver in the same tournament last year when it was held online.

Earlier, 14-year-old Jeaneth Hipolito gave Team Philippines its first medal when she won the bronze in the snatch of the women’s 40kg category.

