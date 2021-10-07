PH men's volleyball team excited for first tilt since SEA Games

The Philippine men's volleyball team will compete under the banner of Rebisco in the Asian Men's Volleyball Club Championship. Photo courtesy of the PNVF.

The Philippine men's volleyball team hopes to make up for lost time when they compete in the Asian Men's Volleyball Club Championship on Friday in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The national team will play under the Rebisco banner in the club competition, which marks their first official tournament since the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

There, the Filipinos dethroned powerhouse Thailand and finished in second place, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from sustaining the gains of their achievement.

"We're happy to be playing again," said skipper John Vic de Guzman, who is expected to carry a heavier load for the team while its main guns, Marck Espejo and Bryan Bagunas, are playing in Japan's V.League.

"But of course, we cannot say if we can go 100%, because the pandemic stopped sports back home," de Guzman also admitted. "And of course, the risk of getting the virus is there."

The team had a training camp in Lipa, Batangas to prepare for the Asian club competition. Head coach Dante Alinsunurin called up a bulk of the team that won silver in the SEA Games, although he also tapped three newcomers in Nico Almendras, Manuel Sumanguid and JP Bugaoan.

Team Rebisco is in Group B along with Iran's Sirjan Foulad, Uzbekistan's AGMK, Qatar's Al-Arabi Sports Club, and Thailand's Diamond Food. The top two teams advance to the semifinals.

"We came here for exposure and experience," said de Guzman as he tried to keep expectations modest for the team. "Of course, we want to win, but our opponents are no pushovers."

The Filipinos will be tested immediately against Sirjan Foulad on Friday, as the club won the Iranian Super League championship in April.

"We have so much to learn if we have to achieve the Asian level of competition," said de Guzman.