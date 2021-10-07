Photo from the PBA website

Boasting a 2-0 series lead over Meralco doesn't mean Magnolia gets to relax.

Both Hotshots' guard Paul Lee and head coach Chito Victolero maintained that they are only halfway to clinching a finals berth in the PBA Philippine Cup.

And much work has to be done in practice.

"Kumbaga 'yung nag-eensayo kami, 'yung preparation namin sobrang vital going to the game," Lee said following their 92-78 win over the Bolts on Wednesday.

"Of course, tulad nga ng sabi ni Paul, very vital 'yung preparations namin and we treat every game as a very important game," said Victolero.

"We'll treat the (Friday) game as possession-by-possession. We live on that."

The strategy will involve defending every Bolt on the floor. Magnolia expects a desperate Meralco, which has to fight back from a 0-2 series deficit.

"Halos naman lahat ng players ng Meralco nag-ko-contribute. So wala kaming p'wedeng piliin. So from Chris Newsome down... mga 10 to 12 players na iyan, sobrang nag-ko-contribute," said Victolero.

The Bolts are expected to head into Game 3 undermanned after starting center Raymond Almazan suffered a left ankle sprain in Game 2.

This, however, doesn't mean they will have an easier time beating the Bolts, warned Victolero.

"We will not relax. We'll try to push hard as long as mayroon kaming limang kalaban doon," he vowed.

"Both teams want to win so of course they have to give their best effort," said Victolero. "It's a battle of mental toughness in a physical game."

