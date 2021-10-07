San Miguel's Marcio Lassiter scores the game-winning layup against TNT. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel Beer's sense of urgency was clear against TNT Tropang GIGA on Wednesday, as they clawed back from a 19-point deficit to snatch the victory in thrilling fashion.

Terrence Romeo sparked the Beermen's rally with 15 points in the fourth quarter, but it was Marcio Lassiter who finished the job when he scored off an offensive rebound to lift SMB to a 98-96 triumph.

The hard-earned Game 2 win allowed San Miguel to tie their PBA Philippine Cup best-of-seven semifinals series at one game apiece.

"Ang first option namin is for June Mar (Fajardo). And then, next is Terrence," SMB coach Leo Austria said of their final play, which saw point guard Chris Ross fire a perfect entry pass to Fajardo in the post.

The "Kraken" backed down Troy Rosario but his layup was short, and a subsequent tip-in by Arwind Santos also missed. The Tropang GIGA did not box out Lassiter, however, and the swingman snuck in for the offensive rebound and scored just as time expired.

It was only Lassiter's second field goal of the game, but for Austria it showed the kind of mindset that his players have.

"June Mar was able to have the ball, and it's a good play for him, but he missed that shot. But Marcio is still around because 'yun 'yung tinatawag na sense of urgency," said Austria. "Because of experience, that possession is very important, and we're lucky he converted it at the right time."

San Miguel outscored TNT, 31-14, in the pivotal fourth quarter, and Austria was delighted to see his team fight back even though they were admittedly "drained."

"Hindi ko matatawaran 'yung puso nitong mga player. We're down by 20 points, but they keep on fighting," the coach said. "And I told them na okay lang 'yan, basta you keep on fighting and let's see what will happen."

"To tell you honestly, talagang pure heart ito eh, and determination ng mga player, especially si Terrence. Makikita mo kanina, nagwala siya sa loob dahil andoon 'yung focus niya to win the game," he added.

"And that's what I want from my players. In a crucial situation, lumalabas 'yan, maybe because of the experience."

That they grabbed the win allowed Austria to heave a sigh of relief, as going down 0-2 to TNT would have been a massive challenge even for the powerhouse San Miguel squad.

"It's a little bit of a miracle," Austria said of their come-from-behind triumph.

"But kung sinasabi mong kung magbibigay ng confidence, kaunti lang eh dahil itong kalaban naman namin, talagang they will think and they will do everything to know what really happened dito sa game namin," he added.

"Knowing that team, a very organized team, iisa-isahin nila, ia-analyze nila kung what happened."

With just one day in between games, Austria is hopeful that they can anticipate the adjustments that will be made by TNT coach Chot Reyes, and once again display the sense of urgency that got them the win in Game 2.

"Next game, sana makapag-prepare kami," he said.

"Alam naman natin itong Talk 'N Text ay talagang they are out there since Game 1. Alam ko ang kanilang goal: to win a championship," he also said. "But I'm happy for these veterans of our team, na 'yung pride, still with them."