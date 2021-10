An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. File photo. Jeenah Moon, Getty Images/AFP

NBA players won't be subject to random testing for marijuana again this upcoming season, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Random tests continue for "drugs of abuse and performing enhancing substances," per ESPN, citing a memo it obtained from the National Basketball Players Association.

The 2020-21 season was the first full campaign that testing protocols for marijuana were suspended, following the policy that was put in place at the restart of the truncated season in 2019-20 in Orlando.