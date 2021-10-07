Kiefer targets quick adjustment to B.League schedule

Kiefer Ravena will have to get used to a unique schedule while playing for the Shiga Lakestars. (c) B.LEAGUE



After a solid start to his career in the B.League, Shiga Lakestars guard Kiefer Ravena is looking to make a quick adjustment to the league's schedule.

Ravena and the Lakestars split their first two games of the season, going 1-1 against the visiting San-En NeoPhoenix last weekend. The former NLEX guard averaged 15.5 points and 7.5 assists in those games.

This weekend, Shiga will welcome the Ibariki Robots to the Ukaruchan Arena for two more home games before they visit the Kyoto Hannaryz next week.

"The big adjustment for me (in the B.League) is the back-to-backs, playing Saturday and Sunday," Ravena said after their second game against the NeoPhoenix, a 101-96 loss in overtime.

"We rarely get those in the Philippines," he noted.

The PBA usually schedules its games on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and games on back-to-back days are rare.

However, Ravena has no complaints and is indeed looking forward to the next set of games.

"It is what it is," he said. "You have to make sure that our minds and our bodies are always ready for it."

What also excites Ravena is the prospect of traveling to different parts of Japan, as the B.League follows the home-and-away format for its teams.

In the PBA, teams travel to provinces from time to time, but clubs do not have their own home arenas.

"We're looking forward also to playing away games, traveling, and you know, representing our team even though we're playing in another home court," said Ravena.

