Jonas Sultan looks to carry on Pacquiao’s legacy

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao's era has officially ended, but the tradition for Filipino prize fighters continues. Among the first to enter the ring is 'One Punch Man' Jonas Sultan. He is a part of Pacquiao's MP Promotions stable.



The 'One Punch Man' will take on Puerto Rican Carlos Caraballo on October 30 at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden and will be aired on ESPN+.



Sultan is fresh off a 7th round knockout win over rugged American Sharone Carter in August. That marked Sultan’s first fight in two years.



He says he is excited for the upcoming fight. "Excited tayo sa darating ng laban.. grabe training natin ngayon and 'yun talaga, binigay ko ang best sa laban. So sana makakuha tayo ng ng world title soon pagkatapos nito."



The 29-year-old bantamweight has spent the past two years among MP Promotions champions, training alongside champs Jerwin Ancajas, John Riel Casimero and as well as Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial.



Sultan says, he also gets inspiration from fellow boxers who are training with him. "Siyempre masaya tayo dito. Marami kami na susuportahan bawat boxingero, naka inspire kasi lahat boxingero dito may laban."



At a 17 and 5 record, Sultan had previously challenged Ancajas for a world title in 2018.



His next opponent, Caraballo, is 14-0 and knows about carrying on legacies of hall of famers. He is promoted by former world champion, and former Pacquiao opponent Miguel Cotto.

