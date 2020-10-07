WATCH: Lakers close in on NBA title

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks the ball against Miami Heat guard Andre Iguodala (28) during the second quarter in game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the brink of winning the 2020 NBA crown after a hard-earned 102-96 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Finals.

LeBron James had 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, while Anthony Davis had 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as the Lakers held off the Heat in a close fight.

Watch the highlights of the game:

The Lakers now have a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, putting them one win away from their first NBA title since 2010, and 17th overall as a franchise.

While Davis and James bounced back from subpar efforts in Game 3, the Lakers also got plenty of help from their role players.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, in particular, shone in the clutch with a personal 5-0 run that put the Lakers in control after the Heat came within one possession. He finished with 15 points, five assists, and three rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a dispiriting loss for the Heat, who welcomed back Bam Adebayo into the lineup after the big man missed two games with a neck injury. But they could not build on their Game 3 upset, especially with Davis limiting Jimmy Butler in the second half of the contest.