WATCH: Anthony Davis' clutch triple seals Lakers' Game 4 win in NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) handles the ball against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and guard Andre Iguodala (28) during the second quarter in game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

After a foul-plagued performance in Game 3, Anthony Davis made sure to leave his mark in the Los Angeles Lakers' Game 4 win over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

Davis had 22 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks, while anchoring the Lakers' defense in their 102-96 win. He took on the assignment of guarding Heat swingman Jimmy Butler, who torched LA for a 40-point triple-double in Game 3.

Butler started off Game 4 by shooting 5-of-5 from the field and scoring 11 points in the opening quarter. But when the Lakers adjusted by putting Davis as his primary defender, Butler made just three of his 12 shots the rest of the way.

It was also Davis who iced the Lakers' victory, drilling the dagger three-pointer with 39 seconds to go over the outstretched arms of Miami's Bam Adebayo.

AD: Another Dagger pic.twitter.com/IiRnAee11w — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 7, 2020

Davis said after the game that he poured in his focus on defense, knowing that the rest of the Lakers would pick up the slack in terms of scoring.

"You don't have to say anything to Anthony Davis. He wants this more than anything," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said after the game.

"Obviously, he's a great player, capable of imposing his will on the game on both ends of the floor," he added. "You saw what he did tonight defensively, and obviously, that big three helped seal it."

"But (he) was great on both ends all night."

Davis and the Lakers will have two days off before looking to close out the Heat in Game 5, set for Saturday morning (Manila time).