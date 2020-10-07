PBA: Kiefer expects SMB veterans to go all out in All-Filipino Cup

MANILA, Philippines -- NLEX point guard Kiefer Ravena expects the San Miguel Beermen to play with a chip on their shoulder when they defend their All-Filipino Cup title in the PBA's bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

For the first time in half a decade, the Beermen are not the odds on favorite to win the Philippine Cup as All-PBA center June Mar Fajardo will not be suiting up due to a leg injury. Fajardo, the reigning six-time Most Valuable Player, has been San Miguel's pillar of strength during their run of five consecutive All-Filipino titles.

With Fajardo rehabbing his fractured leg, the race to the All-Filipino title is wide open. Ravena believes, however, that this only makes the Beermen more dangerous than ever.

"I just don't feel the anxiety, the excitement, the confidence from my teammates. You feel it from everybody else in the league, 'di ba?" said Ravena during a recent appearance on "2OT."

"(But) just because June Mar is not there, it doesn't mean that you don't feel it from San Miguel," he also warned.

Ravena expects the Beermen to come out with a chip on their collective shoulder in the All-Filipino Cup, as he believes they will try to prove pundits wrong with their play.

"People are saying na 'you guys just win because of June Mar.' Those guys will be ultra competitive to prove otherwise," said the NLEX guard.

Even without Fajardo, San Miguel remains one of the most talent-laden teams in the league.

They served notice of their intentions all the way back in March, when they opened the season with a 94-78 demolition of the Magnolia Hotshots in the first game of the conference. It was the only game played in the PBA before league activities were suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Ravena, that result shows that even without the "Kraken," the Beermen have more than enough firepower in their roster to compete.

"It's something to look out for," he said. "I'm pretty sure that Chris (Ross), Alex (Cabagnot), those guys will be up on each other's noses when it comes to playing kasi they also have a chip on their shoulder."

"Hindi lang dahil they want to win it for June Mar, but they want to prove to everybody else na kaya namin manalo kahit wala 'yung big guy namin," he added.

Aside from Ross and Cabagnot, the Beermen still have veterans in Marcio Lassiter, Arwind Santos, and Terrence Romeo, all of whom played big roles in SMB's dominance of the league in the past five years. Moala Tautuaa is expected to step up in Fajardo's absence as the team's starting center.

The Beermen will retain their 1-0 record in the restart of the season. They open their campaign in the bubble on Tuesday, October 13, against Rain or Shine.

Meanwhile, Ravena and the Road Warriors get their season started on Sunday when they play Barangay Ginebra.

It will be a unique season for the PBA, as they resume play after nearly seven months in a bubble in Clark, Pampanga to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. All games will be played at the Angeles University Foundation Gym, with no fans allowed inside the venue. The season is expected to run until mid-December.