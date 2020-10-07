PBA: Ginebra surprises with players at 'better than expected' shape at practice

Barangay Ginebra players working out at Upper Deck ahead of the PBA's restart. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra assistant coach Richard del Rosario was pleasantly surprised at the Gin Kings' effort in their first few practices inside the PBA's "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga.

Ginebra, along with the rest of the PBA teams, was finally allowed to hold 5-on-5 scrimmages last week, just 10 days before the season resumes on October 11. For the PBA players, this was the first time they played full court since March, when games were halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While rust and lethargy can be expected, del Rosario said the Gin Kings were in good shape.

"I think it was better than I expected, personally, 'yung shape nila, when 5-on-5 na. I think it was better than I expected, especially since excited din sila," del Rosario said during an appearance on "2OT."

Some players cramped up, which was unsurprising as it had been their first full practice session in months. Teams had only conducted small group practice sessions in the lead-up to the resumption of the season.

Nonetheless, del Rosario said the players gave a good account of themselves when they finally got to playing again.

"Pagdating naman ng 5-on-5, it wasn't perfect, but maganda na start," he said.

He noted that Scottie Thompson and Aljon Mariano were "really in good shape," while veteran guard Stanley Pringle was looking more and more comfortable in the Gin Kings' system.

The team acquired Pringle in a blockbuster trade last season, and he helped them win the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup. With a full offseason with the team under his belt, Ginebra is expecting more from the high-scoring guard.

"Any team that has Stanley Pringle, you have a very good chance of winning," said del Rosario.

For the moment, however, their focus is simply on getting the team back on track, especially as they have limited practice time before their season begins.

Ginebra will open their All-Filipino campaign on Sunday against the NLEX Road Warriors.

"Kami, we only have nine practice days before the start of the tournament. So we just have to be really, really creative with our practices and try to maximize our time together," said del Rosario.

