Boxing: What Roach wants to see next time Mark Magsayo fights

Boxing coach Freddie Roach was glad to see how Mark Magsayo performed against Mexico's Rigoberto Hermosillo over the weekend in Los Angeles.

But Roach hopes to see improvements in Magsayo the next time he steps onto the canvass to avoid getting into trouble.

The unbeaten Magsayo had to gut it out against the Mexican banger to secure a split decision win in their 10-round featherweight bout.

"Magsayo is one of the best punchers in our gym," Roach said in an article posted on Boxing Scene. "He wasn't letting his hands go enough."

Hermosillo appeared the busier fighter Saturday night (US time), throwing 856 punches, but he only connected 21% of the punches he threw.

Magsayo was more efficient, landing 136 of his 417 punches.

This earned him the judges' nod, resulting in his 27th career win. Hermosillo's record dropped to 11-3-1.

"We just need him to keep throwing more combinations, but he did enough to win the fight and we're grateful for that," said Roach.