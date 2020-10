Alex Eala of the Philippines fought back from a second-set defeat to overcome Spain's Leyre Romero Gormaz and earn a spot in the girls quarterfinals of the 2020 French Open on Wednesday in Paris.

Eala, who beat Germany's Mara Guth in the second round, downed Gormaz 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

The 15-year-old, who trains at the Rafa Nadal Academy, finished the match in 1 hour, 48 minutes.

She will next face Linda Noskova of Czech Republic.