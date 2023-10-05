Pacio bid to reclaim title kicks off this weekend

Joshua Pacio. Handout photo/File

Former ONE strawweight champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio is confident that he’s done the necessary work and is now ready for war.

Pacio’s comeback tour kicks off when he takes on No. 5-ranked contender Mansur Malachiev in ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday.

The 27-year-old is happy with how his new camp at Lions Nation MMA has turned out, noting how he’s raring to go.

“The preparation went well. I believe we’ve done everything we need to and it’s all about making hydration and weight now. We’re good to go. I’m really excited,” he said.

Malachiev certainly poses a threat to Pacio, owing to his Dagestani wrestling background and relentless finishing prowess.

The Russian displayed that grit when he survived getting dropped by Jeremy Miado in his debut before scoring a takedown and getting the D’arce choke win in the first round.

But for Pacio, he isn’t too worried. He lives, breathes, and wins big matches.

“He’s definitely no pushover. He’s undefeated for a reason, but for a guy like me who’s been fighting at this level of competition for a long time, I truly believe there are levels to this game,” he said.

“I’ve been fighting the best in the world since then, and I’m out to prove that I really belong here at this level of competition.”

At 27, Pacio has seemingly done it all in the world of MMA, making and breaking records in the division and beating the who’s who of strawweights all over the world.

But in this match, Pacio will come in hungrier than ever, looking to prove that he’s not just some former champion who’s going to assume a gatekeeper’s role – he’s out to win it all again.

“I’m here now facing the best athletes in the world,” he said. “I’m at this level alongside Mansur, Bokang Masunyane, and Jarred Brooks. So the goal is to stay on top of this and prove that I’m just not a guy in the top five – I’m gonna be a champion again.”