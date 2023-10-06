Asian Games pole vaulting champion EJ Obiena receives one of his incentives from the Chang Kai-siek College board of trustees on Friday. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The world's No. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena received a P10-million windfall from his Filipino-Chinese benefactors for his gold medal conquest in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The reward was announced on Friday during his homecoming in his alma mater Chiang Kai-siek College (CSK), where he studied from pre-school to high school.

Obiena received P3 million from the CSK board of trustees, P5 million from the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce, P1 million from businessman Anton Tan, and P1 million from Ambassador Carlos Chan, the owner of Oishi Philippines.

Obiena, who reset the Asian Games record in Hangzhou by clearing 5.9 meters, is also expected to get P2 million as mandated by RA 10699 or the National Athletes Benefits and Incentives Act.

The Filipino pole vaulter said the money will be used for his preparations for the Paris Olympics, particularly his travel expenses during training.

"Maybe we don't need to fly budget airlines anymore," he quipped. "We can fly on the normal airlines and have a little bit more luggage so I probably can travel more with my whole team."

The 27-year-old also said he will need to purchase additional poles for training and the actual contest.

"I'm probably gonna need a back-up pole in case something happens, because in Europe I only have one set there. Every time I travel there's always a risk of breakage and accidents," he said.

Obiena said he experience damage in some of his poles while he campaigning for an Olympic qualification in 2016.

"I'm making sure that Paris will be fool-proof. I do plan on getting bigger poles, we already ordered bigger poles before the season ends because we know the things we're gonna work on and we're probably jumping on these sticks," he said.

"Those are the biggest things that will help me moving forward. Other than that, I don't know... I'm still wrapping my head on the while thing," said an amused Obiena.

The Filipino Olympian nabbed the Philippines’ first gold in the 19th Asian Games over the weekend at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

Obiena captured the pole vault gold with his record leap of 5.75 meters in just his third jump then raised the bar even higher by clearing 5.90 meters.

It was the Philippines' first athletics gold in the Asiad in 37 years since Lydia de Vega’s 100-meter conquest in the Seoul. It is also the first athletics’ medal of any color in 29 years since Elma Muros’ bronze feat in the long jump competitions of the 1994 Hiroshima games.

