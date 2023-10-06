NCAA: Lyceum erases huge deficit, stuns Arellano in OT

MANILA -- Lyceum of the Philippines University is still unbeaten in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament after a stunning 89-77 comeback against Arellano University, Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Pirates erased a 24-point deficit to overpower the Chiefs in overtime and improve to 5-0 in the tournament, while also keeping Arellano winless in the season.

"The boys never gave up," said Lyceum coach Gilbert Malabanan. "It was the defense, nakita niyo naman."

Skipper Enoch Valdez scored 26 points and McLaude Guadana added 20 -- including the three-pointer with 1.4 seconds left that tied the game at 75 in regulation. John Bravo then took over in extra time, where he scored eight of his 14 points.

Shawn Umali fouled out in the third quarter but Lyceum got an 8-point outing from back-up big man Jearlan Omandac.

Lorenz Capulong had 13 points for the Chiefs, who now have a 0-4 win-loss slate in Season 99.

The scores:

LPU 89- Valdez 26, Guadana 20, Bravo 14, Cunanan 10, Omandac 8, Penafiel 5, Villegas 3, Umali 2, Montano 1, Barba 0, Versoza 0, Aviles 0

AU 77- Capulong 13, Mallari 11, Dayrit 10, Sunga 9, Talampas 8, Ongotan 7, Valencia 7, Yanes 6, Villarente 4, Geronimo 2, Abastillas 0, Antonio 0

Quarterscores: 15-21; 29-48; 49-57; 75-all (OT); 89-77

