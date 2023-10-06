MPL Season 12: Blacklist regain winning ways with sweep of Minana

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- Blacklist International on Friday regained its winning ways after sweeping Minana EVOS, 2-0, in MPL Season 12 held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

The match saw Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo play for Blacklist in the midlane instead of the usual HORSE (Hadji, Oheb, Renejay, Sensui, Edward) composition.

Blacklist International, coming off two straight losses, rode on two dominant rounds against Minana EVOS, sinking them to their first loss in two matches.

Blacklist pulled away from a slight deficit in Game 1 after winning the Lord dance in the 10-minute mark, further intensified by Kiel "Oheb" Soriano's killing spree.

A minute later, Oheb went for a double kill to secure Game 1 for the Codebreakers.

Blacklist hardly broke sweat in Game 2, amassing a 7,900 gold lead before busting down Minana's base.

Blacklist will face Onic Philippines, while Minana EVOS will face RSG.