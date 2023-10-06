Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - AP Bren is back to its winning ways after sweeping Onic Philippines and sending them on a two-game winning skid in MPL Season 12 at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

AP Bren now has 18 points to start the week, as it notched its second win in six games.

AP Bren held a sizeable lead in Game 1, piling up a gold lead that swelled up to 7,200. Onic Philippines gave them a slight scare in the 14th minute, after a base defense which saw Perkziva making a four-man knockup that would set his team up for a two-man takedown to decimate the gold deficit to 3,200.

AP Bren, however, would regroup three minutes later after taking the lord, making them equipped for the final push.

Game 2 was a low-scoring round that saw AP Bren focus on pushing towards the other side of the map, ending the series with a 9,500 gold deficit.

AP Bren will face Minana EVOS on Sunday, while Onic will try and bounce back against Blacklist International on Saturday.