Marcial shifts focus to Olympics: The gold is in Paris

Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial remains thankful after settling for a silver medal in the men's 80kg weight class of the 19th Asian Games.

After all, he is already assured an Olympic berth by making it to the final round against China's Tanglatihan Tuohetaerbieke.

Marcial figured in a thrilling slugfest against the Chinese bet at the Hangzhou gymnasium.

The scores were tied after both fighters received a standing eight count in the first two rounds, but the judges eventually awarded the gold to Tanglatihan after the final round of the men's 80kg finals.

"While it was not the outcome we expected and the medal we hoped to bring home, I am beyond happy and overwhelmingly proud for this amazing feat," said Marcial in an Instagram post.

He added that he understood his fans' frustrations given the tight battle he has endured against the Chinese bet.

"I understand that many of you felt disappointed with how the decision ruled not in favor of us, but your support makes me feel that I already won the gold," said Marcial.

The silver though was an upgrade to the bronze medal Marcial bagged in the 2018 Asiad in Palembang, Indonesia as a middleweight.

Marcial also ended up as the lone medal winner out of the nine-man boxing team.

Marcial now moved on and decided to put his focus on the bigger prize: a gold medal in Paris.

"See you, Paris!! The GOLD is in Paris!!" he said.



